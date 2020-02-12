The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Onella Eaves Wood Obituary
Onella Eaves Wood of Great Bridge, Chesapeake, VA, passed away on February 9, 2020. She was 95 years old. She married Charles Everett Wood in 1942, and enjoyed 78 years of a loving marriage.

Onella loved to knit, and would often knit while she watched an old movie, her other favorite pastime. Everyone in her family has something she made for them, especially her grandchildren.

Onella had three children, Barbara Ann, husband Ian, Nancy, husband Paul, and Chuck, wife Melody; eight grandchildren, Lisa, Todd, Caroline, Kim, Richard, Daniel, Ben and Daniel; many great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake where the family will remain to greet friends. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020
