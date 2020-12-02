1/1
Orla M. Martin
Minister Orla Mae Martin, 83, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Orla was a native of Norfolk, a devoted mother, and charismatic minister. In 1962 she along with her late husband Rev. Ernest S. Martin, Sr., founded the Full Gospel Church of Deliverance.

She is survived by nine children, 18 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by one brother, and a host of loving friends and fellow clergy.

Orla's life will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Full Gospel Church of Deliverance, 711 Comstock Street, Norfolk. Viewing will be held at the church Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm.

To view Orla's full obituary, share a memory or watch the funeral service live please visit waltonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Full Gospel Church of Deliverance
DEC
5
Service
11:00 AM
Full Gospel Church of Deliverance
