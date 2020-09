Or Copy this URL to Share

10/02/1937 - 9/20/2013



He lived his "Dash."



Love. Honor. Loyalty. Wisdom. Strength.



Humor. Dedication. Integrity. Compassion.



LOVING HUSBAND for 59 years.



Dad, Grandfather, Father-in-Law, Brother, Brother-in-Law, Son-in-Law, Uncle, Cousin, Friend, Confidant.



Family Man.



Our Forever Love. WE all miss you!



Thank you, Lord, for sharing him.



Donna, Orvel Jr, Gloria (Keith), and Kelly



