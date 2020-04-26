|
Orville C. Benson, 81, of Va. Beach, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Orville was born and raised in Newman Grove, NE, moved to Oakland, NE for his high school years. After joining the Navy, he was stationed in Virginia Beach where he met his soul mate of 63 years, Dorothy Fay Benson and raised a family.
Orville was a member and retired from the IBEW Local 80 Electrical Union.
Orville is survived by his wife, Dorothy Fay Benson; son, David Benson (Agnes); daughter, Kathy Buffington (Randy); four grandchildren, Kristina DeMoss (Travis), Randy Buffington (Ambra), Amanda Buffington, and Shannon Buffington; six great-grandchildren, Reagan, Brycen, Braxton, Camden, Hayden, and Beckett; and a brother, Gary Benson (Pat) in Dent, MN.
Viewing will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Tuesday, April 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. with no more than 10 individuals in attendance at a time. All friends and family will be able to join in the private immediate family service via zoom on Wednesday, April 29, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020