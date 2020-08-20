Orville Wilbert Allen, age 65, of Chesapeake went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Allen, as he was affectionately known, was born and raised in Jamaica, and as a teenager, he and his family relocated to New York. While in New York, he was educated within and graduated from the New York City public school system. Upon graduation, he went on to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology. Allen relocated to Virginia, where he met and married the love of his life, Constance Richardson, on August 23, 1993. Allen and Constance had an instant family and would later welcome a daughter of their own. As a loving husband, father, and "Grand-dada", Allen cherished spending time with family. He supported each endeavor, including sports, modeling, music, and medical careers. The love and support did not stop with his immediate family and extended to his in-laws and the long list of nieces and nephews that followed. Allen was a loving, fun, and energetic man. He could be the life of the party, dancing and joking with family, but just as fast as he turned it up, he could turn it down. It was not unusual for him to disappear only to find him in bed sound asleep. Allen enjoyed going fishing and traveling, especially to UVA sporting events. For over 30 years, he relished upholstery and antique restoration of furniture, cars, and boats. He took pride in his work and would take on any challenge. Gone too soon and two days short of celebrating his 66th birthday, Allen slipped through the fingers of his family and into the arms of his Heavenly Father. He is predeceased by his parents, one brother, Leon Bennett, and his mother-in-law, Ramona Quiero. Allen leaves to treasure his tender memories: his devoted wife of 27 years Constance Allen; two daughters Tiffany Robertson (Jae) and Monica Allen; two sons Dante Dailey and Orlanda "Cubby J" Nuten Jr.; six grandchildren Camryn, LJ, Ashton, Niyah, Destinee, and Ky'mere; one sister Barbara Codrington; five sisters-in-law Ramona Johnson, Nelda Graves, Deborah Brockington, Tammi Sturdifen, and Connie Barnes; one brother Derrick Bennett (Myrtle); five brothers-in-law Gordon Richardson (Janice), Darryl Richardson (Elaine), Kevin Richardson (Brenda), Jose Allette (Sandy), and Morris Clark (Arcenia); and a long list of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth, Chapel. A viewing will be held on Friday at Metropolitan, Portsmouth from 2:00 to 6:00 pm.



