Oscar Jefferson Mansfield, 86, passed away on April 21, 2020. Born in Hertford, NC to the late Minnie Perry and Oscar Mansfield, Sr., he retired as a Field Service technician at Tidewater Scales. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Dixie of 60 years.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his sons, Thomas J. Mansfield and wife Tana, Clarence Steven Mansfield and wife Robin and a daughter, Debbie Rogers and husband Luther, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a sister Betty Kahlert and a host of other family and friends.
Oscar will be laid to rest with his wife at Forest Lawn Cemetery in a private service. Please visit his webpage at SmithandWilliamsKempsville.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 1, 2020.