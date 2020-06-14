Oscar Mack Dozier, Jr., 72, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on June 7, 2020.Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Oscar and Helen Dozier. After serving honorably in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, he retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 33 years.Left to cherish his memory: three sons, Oscar Ray Dozier of Pennsylvania, Joseph Langford Dozier of Jacksonville, FL, and James Mack Dozier of Virginia Beach and a granddaughter, Delaney Dozier.Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at: