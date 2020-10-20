O.T. Holton, III, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. He was 78 years old. O.T. was born to O.T. Holton Jr., and Lelia E. Holton on September 4, 1942. O.T. lived out his life in Great Bridge. He was the oldest child in a very close-knit family.
O.T. married his high school sweetheart, Dora, and remained married for 59 years. Left to carry on his legacy are 3 children, Patty (Robert), O.T. IV (Diana), and Lori (Stacy). This family tree has yielded 6 grandchildren, Cera, Lynn, Brett, Eric, Sydney and Carson, and 3 great-grandchildren, Logan, Lincoln and Avery. O.T. would be very proud to tell you that it is certain that Holton blood will run through Great Bridge for generations to come. This was his greatest joy. O.T. is also survived by 2 brothers, Harvey and Martin, and 2 sisters, Darlene and Marie. He was pre-deceased by his parents, O.T. Holton, Jr., and Lelia Holton.
O.T. was a master woodworker, having designed and built cabinets and other furniture under the tutelage of his father, and with the help of his son and grandsons, for many years. In addition, he was a sportsman, an avid trap shooter. First and foremost, he was a commonsense husband, father grandfather, and great-grandfather.
A memorial service will be held at Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The family will be there to receive guests beginning at 1:00 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to The American Cancer Society
. May he rest in peace.