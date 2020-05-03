Otha Solomon Rountree, 83, a native of Suffolk, died May 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Otha Samuel Rountree and Mary Carter Rountree; and sister, Betty Rountree Babb.
Otha was a graduate of Suffolk High School in 1956. He was employed by the Virginia State Highway Department for 9 years before going to work for the Dixie Guano Fertilizer Company where he retired in 1998 after 32 years. He was an active and faithful member of Oxford United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Suffolk Lions Club and The Jolly Boys.
Otha was an avid sports fan. From the 1950's through the 1980's, his loyal support of Suffolk High School sports made him a community icon. His contributions as manager, trainer, scorekeeper and chauffeur of players and fans, as well as, morale booster, endeared him to all. Otha adopted East Carolina University as his college team. For over fifty years he made regular trips to Greenville, NC to visit with coaches and friends, and to root for the Pirates. The School made him an Honorary Alumnus in 1998.
During his retirement years, Obici Hospital became Otha's family. He served thousands of volunteer hours as receptionist at the front desk. His cheerful greetings and crazy hats were a familiar sight to everyone.
Special thanks to all the Obici Staff, Nansemond Commons staff, members of Oxford Methodist, and his great many friends who have loved and cared for him over the years. Otha's unselfish love, sense of humor, sincere friendship and loyalty were a gift to all. He will be greatly missed.
A private burial will be held in Holland Cemetery. A celebration of Otha's life will be held at a later date.
R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Memorial donations may be made to Oxford Methodist Church, 601 W. Washington Street, Suffolk VA 23434 or to the Suffolk Lions Club, PO Box 1043, Suffolk VA 23439. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.