|
|
PORTSMOUTH- Otis, 76, died peacefully on June 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. A native of Portsmouth, he was predeceased by his parents, Otis and Nina M. Deaver. He was a founding partner of Commercial Insurance and retired as Senior Vice-President of USI/Henderson Phillips. Otis was a member of Christ in St. Lukeâ€™s Episcopal Church in Norfolk, Churchland Masonic Lodge 276, and Portsmouth Scottish Rite Bodies.
Otis is survived by his three beloved sons, Otis E. â€œNedâ€ Deaver, Jr. and wife Denise, Patrick Brent Deaver and wife Elle, and Mark Deaver and wife Katrina; and three grandchildren, Spencer Deaver, Ryleigh Deaver, and Addison Deaver.
The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk, on Thursday, June 27, from 6-8 PM. Masonic Rites will begin at 6 PM. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Washington, NC on Friday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia or the . www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 26, 2019