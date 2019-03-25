The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Otis Ricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otis Ricks Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Otis Ricks Jr. Obituary
Otis Ricks Jr., 89, passed away peacefully in Yorktown on March 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, â€œVickieâ€; son, Phillip; and grandsons, Otis and Robert Ricks. He retired from the US Air Force and Chesapeake Public Schools as an ROTC instructor and was an accomplished and avid fisherman, as he held fishing seminars and was very well known in the fishing community. Otis was a proud father and Pawpaw.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Janice (Mark) Franklin, Otis W. Ricks; grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Ricks, Meghan (Mark) Randazzo, Lauren (Jackson) Fahrney, Corbin Ricks; and great-grandchildren, Sheana Ricks, Elliot Randazzo, and Everly Ricks. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26, from 5-7 PM and Altmeyer Funeral Home on Rouse Drive in VA Beach. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at 11 AM at the funeral home, with a reception to follow.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Download Now