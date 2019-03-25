Otis Ricks Jr., 89, passed away peacefully in Yorktown on March 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, â€œVickieâ€; son, Phillip; and grandsons, Otis and Robert Ricks. He retired from the US Air Force and Chesapeake Public Schools as an ROTC instructor and was an accomplished and avid fisherman, as he held fishing seminars and was very well known in the fishing community. Otis was a proud father and Pawpaw.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Janice (Mark) Franklin, Otis W. Ricks; grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Ricks, Meghan (Mark) Randazzo, Lauren (Jackson) Fahrney, Corbin Ricks; and great-grandchildren, Sheana Ricks, Elliot Randazzo, and Everly Ricks. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26, from 5-7 PM and Altmeyer Funeral Home on Rouse Drive in VA Beach. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at 11 AM at the funeral home, with a reception to follow. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary