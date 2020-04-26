|
|
On April 18, 2020, Owen Nixon, loving husband and father of two beloved children exchanged time on earth and entered into eternal life with the Heavenly Father. Owen was born on April 8, 1959 in Portsmouth, Virginia to adoring parents, Thomas and Delores Nixon. He accepted Christ at a very early age and maintained a lifetime membership in his hometown church, Brighton Rock African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. Educated in the Portsmouth Public Schools system, Owen graduated from Manor High School in 1977, where he was actively involved in the Marching Band and the NJROTC program. Upon graduation, Owen enrolled at Norfolk State University where he was a member of the Norfolk State Spartan Legion. While attending NSU, he met and married the love of his life, Pamala Faith Morris and through this union two wonderful children were born, Antoinette Joi and Eric Thomas.
In 1983, Owen joined the United States Air Force with duty stations that included California, North Carolina, and Madrid, Spain. His service in the military was marked with numerous awards and honors throughout, and he retired at the rank of Master Sergeant in November of 2004 at Bolling Air Force Base. Upon retirement, he rejoined the workforce and his family settled in Waldorf, MD.
A strong communicator and organizer, Owen was instrumental in organizing numerous family and social activities. He was passionate about his faith, family, and friends. Whether rooting for his favorite sports team (the Washington Redskins), dancing the night away with his favorite partner (wife Pammy), or simply hanging out with his children, grandchildren, parents, siblings, in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, Owen was passionate about it all! He lived a Christ-centered life and cherished the role he played in the lives of those he loved, and those who loved him. Perhaps his greatest joy in life came with the addition of his two beautiful granddaughters. They were his everything, his heartbeats.
Owen is survived by his wife Pamala, their two children, Antoinette Joi, and Eric Thomas, two grandchildren, Mylah Wilson and Kateri Nixon, his mother and father Thomas and Delores Nixon; five siblings; Thomas Michael Nixon (BJ), Sandra Lamb, Ronald Nixon, Angela Boyd, and Terry Nixon (Karen); six sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends: Maj. Gen. LaWarren Patterson,(Ret USA.), Aldridge Mondy, John Snead and Donna Wright-Turner. Owen was also survived by his loving grandmother, Margaret Nixon Simmons who sadly passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services in Chesapeake, VA. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation for all acts of kindness and love shown during this time. The family has entrusted J. T. Fisher Funeral Services to handle the final care arrangements. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020