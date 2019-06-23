Philip Michael â€œMikeâ€ Germano, 71, passed away June 17, 2019. A native and lifelong resident of Norfolk, Mike was the son of the late Philip A. and Mary T. Germano. Mike was a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and Old Dominion University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was a Senior Residential Appraiser who owned Germano and Company, a local real estate appraisal firm. Mikeâ€™s appraisal work and knowledge were well-respected in the real estate community. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus and the Alhambra. He was also a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.



Mike enjoyed helping others through mentorship, coaching and giving of himself. Family was the most important thing in the world to Mike. He was fiercely proud of his Italian heritage, always enjoyed a good meal and making memories. As many of his family and friends can attest, he often liked to talk about those memories.



Mike is survived by his three daughters and their spouses, Donna Marie Jarratt (E.Carlton) of Richmond, Theresa Dunleavy(Matt) of Norfolk, and Georgia Parise (Rob) of Richmond; 5 grandchildren â€" Nicholas Jarratt, John Patrick (J.P.) Jarratt, Henry Dunleavy, Sofia Parise, and Marco Parise; the mother of his children, Donna Williams; Kathleen Germano, his wife of 17 years and her children Heather E. Gill, (Titou) Kathleen (Kate) Roberts and Daniel Roberts III (Carolyn); his step-granchildren â€" Gerika Joi Gill and Ava Roberts; his sister Michelle Germano, as well as numerous extended family members, friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dominic â€˜Butchâ€™ Germano. Mike was cared for very deeply by Blair and Lorraine Dunlap, Vivian Casanova, Angela Gambradella and Sean Lumpkins.



The family will receive friends and family Friday, June 28th from 2:00 - 3:00 PM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 6400 Newport Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23505. A Catholic Mass will follow at 3:00 P.M. Memorial donations may be made in Mikeâ€™s name to the ( ). Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.