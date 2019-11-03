|
Page Campbell Holladay Walsh (54) passed away on Saturday, October 26th, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born January 9th, 1965, a lifelong resident of Virginia Beach and a graduate of First Colonial High School in 1983, she attended East Carolina and Old Dominion Universities where she followed her passion of studying Art and History. An avid traveler she loved to visit and admire the great artworks and architectures around the world. Page loved to play tennis and grew up playing at Virginia Beach Tennis and Country Club (VBTCC) where she made and kept many lifelong friends.
Page is survived by her husband CDR Michael Walsh USNR (Ret), her three sons: Connor, Braden and Garrett Walsh all of Virginia Beach; her father Richard F. and Beverly Holladay of Virginia Beach; her mother Mary Koch of Virginia Beach and Gainesville, GA; her sister Mary Logan and Rob Hoxton, their two children Archie and Payton; her brother Trey and Martha Holladay and their three sons Logan, Jacob, and Nate of John's Creek, GA; and her sister Elizabeth Ann Holladay of Virginia Beach. She loved them all.
Page was a dedicated Navy wife, and a protective and nurturing mother. She was a compassionate volunteer who served the community through many associations including: The American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, Shenandoah Hospice, and Virginia Beach Public Schools. Her moral compass always pointed North with a profound sense of fairness. As a member of the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church she lived her life in the spirit of her God the Lord Jesus Christ.
Page will be missed greatly as a wife, a mother, a friend, and a travel companion. Taken way too soon, she missed the two biggest events of the future: The marriage of her two oldest sons to Le Adkins and Chrystine Sampson.
The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 15th, 2019, at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, located at 1264 Great Neck Rd. in Virginia Beach, VA where the family will receive family and guests. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Potters House of Virginia Beach at https://vbumc.org/give/ or https://vbph.org/. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019