Page Gravely Lea, Sr. departed his worldly life for his heavenly life February 29, 2020. Page was born to Elizabeth (Jack) Gravely Lea and W. Bruce Lea, Jr., December 20, 1950, and was raised in Rocky Mount, NC. He completed undergraduate and graduate school, both at UNC-Chapel Hill with a few adventures in between. Then in 1977 Page and his bride Connie moved to Virginia Beach, VA, and joined Galilee Church, where they remained ever since.
He was a generously loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and servant of his Lord Jesus Christ. He was also a scholar, athlete, businessman, musician - and a gentleman. Page was never a back-bencher but rather stepped forward in his church, school and community whenever something important needed to be done. He had a marvelous sense of humor and of humility, and thus he would frown on any further elaboration of his character, many honors, and accomplishments, other than perhaps a mention of his two holes-in-one or the big bass he caught last fall on the Little Alligator River.
Page is survived by his wife Connie and daughter Susan, of Virginia Beach, and his son and daughter-in-law Page, Jr. and Harper and grandsons Preston and Christopher of Norfolk, VA; his brothers and their wives Bruce (Susan) and Winston (Patricia) of Rocky Mount, NC, and Haynes (Liz) of Charlotte,NC; eight nieces and nephews along with their husbands and wives, and his two beloved Corgis Trumpet and Albert. He also was blessed with dear friends who have loved, supported, teased and cheered him on throughout his life.
A memorial service and reception immediately afterward will be held at Galilee Church in Virginia Beach on March 16 at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Galilee Church, the United Way of South Hampton Roads, or The Foundation Fighting Blindness. Also, the family would like to thank the MICU and Neurology medical team at Cleveland Clinic - Martin Health North in Stuart, FL. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020