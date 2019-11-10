|
Born on September 27, 1941 in Norfolk, VA and called to his Creator on November 7, 2019 at 78 years old. In his passing, he was surrounded by his loving wife and family at his family home in Pungo.
Page is preceded in death by his parents Amos and Elizabeth Eaton, brother Garland Eaton and sister Mary Cooper. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nina Flora Eaton, his perfect 'angle' and only daughter Nancy (Dennis) McEwen, grandsons Joshua Ballou and Ryan McEwen, granddaughters Morgan and Mallory Ballou and Madelyn McEwen, and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Eaton was a lifelong member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Sandbridge. He attended Princess Anne HS and was employed by Ford Motor Co. in Norfolk for 30+ years. Page was a longtime and devoted Brother within Princess Anne Lodge No. 25 AF & AM, serving as Worshipful Master in 1980. He was a Noble within the Khedive Shrine since 1973, was a current member of the Khedive Hillbillies and Khedive Motor Corps units, and most admirably a past member of the Khedive Roadrunners, the unit responsible for transporting kids to and from Shriners Hospitals for Children. He was also a member of the Knights of Mecca and the Chesapeake and Virginia Beach Shrine Clubs, having served the latter as President in 2005.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at the Khedive Shrine Center on 645 Woodlake Dr. in Chesapeake on Sunday, November 17 at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Khedive Transportation Fund khediveshrine.org/shop/khedive-transportation-fund/
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019