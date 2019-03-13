|
Palma Marie De Angelo, 83, of Norfolk, VA, passed away March 11, 2019.Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Josephine Dascoli. She retired as Accounts Payable from NEXCOM.Left to cherish her memory: her children, Anthony, Dominick, Patricia, and Thomas; granddaughter, Jessica; and her dog, Bella.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel, 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518 on Saturday, March 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a Wake service at 5 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019