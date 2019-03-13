The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for Palma De Angelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Palma Marie De Angelo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Palma Marie De Angelo Obituary
Palma Marie De Angelo, 83, of Norfolk, VA, passed away March 11, 2019.Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Josephine Dascoli. She retired as Accounts Payable from NEXCOM.Left to cherish her memory: her children, Anthony, Dominick, Patricia, and Thomas; granddaughter, Jessica; and her dog, Bella.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel, 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518 on Saturday, March 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a Wake service at 5 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now