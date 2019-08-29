|
CHESAPEAKE - Rev. Palmer Lenley Zerbe, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born on February 4, 1933 in Williamsport, PA to the late Palmer and Gladys Zerbe; and was a member of Alexander Baptist Church in Chesapeake. Pastor Zerbe retired as an ordained minister with over 58 years of service. He served as pastor to over 10 churches within the Christian and Missionary Alliance; and also served as the District Superintendent of Western PA for 7 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley Zerbe; three daughters, Deborah Drake and husband Stephen, Rebekah Zerbe and Janet Kurtz and husband Jeffery; two sons, David Zerbe and wife Dorothy and Mark Zerbe and wife Nanette; 21 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Alexander Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mission Partner Fund at Alexander Baptist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019