Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Pam Kelly


1948 - 2019
Pam Kelly Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Pamela Annette Kelly, 71, of the 5200 block of Crabtree Place passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 in her home. She was born on February 16, 1948 in North Carolina. Pam was a school bus driver for the city of Portsmouth Public Schools for 44 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Zillian Ayers; her husband, Frederick S. Kelly; a daughter, Cindy Kelly; a son, Timmy Kelly; and a sister, Diannah Furman.

She is survived by her daughter, Angie Kelly; three brothers, Lonnie, Glen and Johnny Ayers; two grandchildren, Trevor Kelly and Tia Ricks; and a host of loving friends.

No services are planned; but condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019
