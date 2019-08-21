The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Ann Simon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Ann Simon Obituary
Pamela Ann Simon returned to her Lord and Savior August 16th, 2019. She was lovingly surrounded by family and displayed strength, humility, and courage in her final days. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Emma Ward, and the widow of Ralf Simon. There is no doubt that both Ralf and Pamela rejoiced upon reuniting, as they exemplified true love in their relationship and how they treated others. Married September 24th, 1976, they spent 22 years together before Ralf departed and began the wait for his soulmate to return.

Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Amanda Rose Simon-Parsons (Wesley) and Alanna Joy Simon (Simon Harnest); granddaughter, Sophia Grace Simon-Parsons; a brother, Rob Ward; and sister-in-law, Stephanie Emmel. Pamela was an avid believer in Christ, a lover of animals, and enjoyed music, walking, and time shared with her family and friends in conversation and laughter. She was happiest in her home, listening to birds and viewing wildlife that happened by.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of her care providers at Virginia Oncology Associates and Weill Cornell Medical College. In lieu of flowers, Pamela has requested donations to the following organizations: Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater and Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

The funeral service will be held 3pm, Saturday, Aug. 24 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. Internment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now