Pamela Ann Simon returned to her Lord and Savior August 16th, 2019. She was lovingly surrounded by family and displayed strength, humility, and courage in her final days. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Emma Ward, and the widow of Ralf Simon. There is no doubt that both Ralf and Pamela rejoiced upon reuniting, as they exemplified true love in their relationship and how they treated others. Married September 24th, 1976, they spent 22 years together before Ralf departed and began the wait for his soulmate to return.
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Amanda Rose Simon-Parsons (Wesley) and Alanna Joy Simon (Simon Harnest); granddaughter, Sophia Grace Simon-Parsons; a brother, Rob Ward; and sister-in-law, Stephanie Emmel. Pamela was an avid believer in Christ, a lover of animals, and enjoyed music, walking, and time shared with her family and friends in conversation and laughter. She was happiest in her home, listening to birds and viewing wildlife that happened by.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of her care providers at Virginia Oncology Associates and Weill Cornell Medical College. In lieu of flowers, Pamela has requested donations to the following organizations: Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater and Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
The funeral service will be held 3pm, Saturday, Aug. 24 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. Internment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019