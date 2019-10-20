|
|
Pamela Anne Hancock Newenstyn, 69, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed quietly into the loving arms of God on October 15, 2019. Born in San Diego, CA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Maxine Hancock. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John Albert Newenstyn Jr; daughter, Heather Richards (Robert); grandchildren, Gretchen, Caitlyn, Savannah and Daniel; and brother, William Hancock (Beth). Pamela is remembered as being a kind-hearted, loving, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and stranger. She always wanted to help a person in need and often did in deed as well as financially. Pamela worked for the Department of the Navy as a civilian IT specialist. During part of that career she traveled the country representing the US Navy as a member of an advanced technology program. In her spare time she enjoyed cross stitching, card making (stamping), shopping and more shopping. A graveside service will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Gary Newsome officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019