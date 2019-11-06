The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Pamela G. Addington


1961 - 2019
Pamela G. Addington Obituary
Pamela G. Addington, 58, passed away on October 30, 2019 with her family by her side after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on September 22, 1961 to the late Ruby and Israel Addington in Norfolk, Virginia.

She was a 1979 graduate of Kempsville High School and pursued a career in retail and banking. She loved crafting, sewing and genealogy. Pam loved the Lord and her family deeply.

She is survived by her sister Carolyn Childress (John); her fiancÃ© John Martlin; niece Reyna Grassel (Jon); nephew Clayton Nichols (Lindsay); grand-nieces Brooklyn Grassel, Quinn Nichols; grand-nephews Dakota Bristow and Peyton Grassel; and best friend Gayle Evan.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Smith and Williams Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach VA 23462.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at www.smithandwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019
