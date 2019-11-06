|
Pamela G. Addington, 58, passed away on October 30, 2019 with her family by her side after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on September 22, 1961 to the late Ruby and Israel Addington in Norfolk, Virginia.
She was a 1979 graduate of Kempsville High School and pursued a career in retail and banking. She loved crafting, sewing and genealogy. Pam loved the Lord and her family deeply.
She is survived by her sister Carolyn Childress (John); her fiancÃ© John Martlin; niece Reyna Grassel (Jon); nephew Clayton Nichols (Lindsay); grand-nieces Brooklyn Grassel, Quinn Nichols; grand-nephews Dakota Bristow and Peyton Grassel; and best friend Gayle Evan.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Smith and Williams Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach VA 23462.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at www.smithandwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019