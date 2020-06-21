Pamela Gillikin
Pamela Gillikin passed away at her Virginia Beach home June 10 after a long illness. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Pam would light up a room with her beautiful smile and bright red hair. It is no wonder that she chose flight attendant as her career, retiring from American Airlines as a member of the Association of Flight Attendants- CWA after 40 years of service. She loved her job and the customers she served and received many letters of commendation from them. As tenacious as she was giving, she was willing to stand up for her family and those she loved, never backing down from what was right. A determined and independent woman, she served as a role model for her two daughters. Her big heart and strong spirit touched many.

Pam was predeceased by her parents Paige Womack and Richard McKenney Sr. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert Gillikin, her daughters Lindsey Drew and husband, Jason of Norfolk, and Chelsey Luis, and husband, Joe of San Luis Obispo, Ca., and two grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Pat Umphlet and Richard McKenney Jr., both of Chesapeake, and special friends, Lisa Oliver and Sandra Grace.

The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice with a special thanks to her nurse Christina Lannon.

Arrangements are being handled by Woodlawn Funeral Home and the service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later time. To share a memory or leave a message of condolences, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 17, 2020
She was a gem! I flew with her and her buddy Lesa Rumsey! I have fond memories! Family I pray for your strength!! #speedbirds4ever
Jacque Kendall
Friend
