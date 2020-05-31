Pamela June Smith passed away May 24th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Her family was by her side as she went in peace to be with the Lord.
Pam was born to the late George and Shirley Thomas on May 26, 1952 in Modesto, California.
She enjoyed a 43-year long career in healthcare and retired as a Registered, Oncology Certified Nurse. Pam was a loving mother, a supportive Navy wife, and an avid quilter who was enthusiastic about cooking and traveling. Pam never missed an opportunity to make people laugh.
Her true passion was taking care of others, including her family who are left behind to cherish her memory: her loving husband of 42 years, Michael Smith; children, Christine Smith, Brian Smith with his wife Tala Karadsheh and grandchild, Salma Smith; brother's, Boyd, Don and Clay Thomas, sister, Linda Conley; and many other extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on June 6th at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel (5033 Rouse Drive, VA Beach) at 2pm. Services will be officiated by Pastor Trabelus Whitfield.
To leave a condolence go to www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.