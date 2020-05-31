Pamela June Smith
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela June Smith passed away May 24th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Her family was by her side as she went in peace to be with the Lord.

Pam was born to the late George and Shirley Thomas on May 26, 1952 in Modesto, California.

She enjoyed a 43-year long career in healthcare and retired as a Registered, Oncology Certified Nurse. Pam was a loving mother, a supportive Navy wife, and an avid quilter who was enthusiastic about cooking and traveling. Pam never missed an opportunity to make people laugh.

Her true passion was taking care of others, including her family who are left behind to cherish her memory: her loving husband of 42 years, Michael Smith; children, Christine Smith, Brian Smith with his wife Tala Karadsheh and grandchild, Salma Smith; brother's, Boyd, Don and Clay Thomas, sister, Linda Conley; and many other extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held on June 6th at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel (5033 Rouse Drive, VA Beach) at 2pm. Services will be officiated by Pastor Trabelus Whitfield.

To leave a condolence go to www.altmeyerfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved