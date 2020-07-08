Pamela Marie Warner passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, following a lengthy respiratory illness. She is the daughter of the late John D. Warner (CDR, USN, Ret.) of Oil City, OK and the late M. Helen (Murphy) Warner of Philadelphia, PA.



Ms. Warner, 65, was born on December 16, 1954 at San Diego, CA. She accepted her death as she lived her life; as a free spirit with grace, love, peace and into the arms of God.



As the middle child of a Navy pilot and Navy nurse with five children, Pamela spent much of her younger years accompanying her father's assignments in California, Connecticut, Midway Island, Florida and Virginia. In addition to her parents, Ms. Warner was preceded by her two younger brothers, Thomas Anthony Warner, whom she helped raise, and Paul William Warner. Surviving Pamela is her sister Mary Kay (Warner) Moore and brother John D. Warner, Jr. (Major USAF, Ret.). Pamela also has many nephews and nieces who greatly appreciated her love and attention.



Ms. Warner graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1973. She then obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Health from Old Dominion University in 1977. Pamela was employed by major health support organizations both abroad and at home. While assisting the US Navy at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba with Brown & Root, she helped supervise a desalination plant which brought ocean water in and converted it to fresh water to supply the naval base. Pam eventually returned to the local area and worked for the Virginia Beach Environmental Health Department as a supervisor for the food protection program, vector (mosquito) control program and lead prevention program.



Pamela always had a smile for everyone, loved her pets as well as all animals and mankind. She lived by her own rules and followed her own compass along with her trust and faith in Christ her Lord. She was truly loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Virginia Beach. Burial at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens follows. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel.



La-di-da Pamela, la-di-da.



