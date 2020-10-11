The family of Pamela Rust Gatlin, 52, mourn her passing while celebrating her life. She left us on October 3, 2020 to join her father HJ and brothers Rusty and Troy Rust. She leaves behind her husband Jason Gatlin, mother Sylvia Rust Ellis, step-father Ron Ellis, brother Jeff Rust, step-brother Bryan Ellis, and best friend Amy Goodwin.



Please join us in a Virtual Celebration of Life through Zoom on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST. For details on how to join please send an email to prgcelebration@gmail.com.



