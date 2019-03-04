Services Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel 5033 Rouse Dr Virginia Beach , VA 23462 757-422-4000 Resources More Obituaries for Pamela Hyatt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pamela Scott Hyatt

Obituary Condolences Flowers Pamela Scott Hyatt, 69, passed away peacefully in her home on March 1, 2019. Pam was born in Norfolk, VA, December 19, 1949 to the late William Winslow Scott, Jr. and Shirley Fitchett Scott, both of Norfolk. She was also pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Joe Hyatt. Pam loved music all of her life. She graduated from Maury High School, class of 1968, and was a proud member of the concert and marching bands. She earned her B.A. in music education from Old Dominion University, and her M.A. in vocal performance from the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She began her career as a music teacher in the Newport News Public Schools, followed by a year teaching at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, before returning to a long career teaching music and chorus in the Norfolk Public Schools. In 1999, Pam traveled to Japan with a select group from Norfolk Public Schools to observe the Japanese education system. This group of educators became Pamâ€™s lifelong friends and monthly â€œlunch groupâ€ in retirement.Pam was active in the local music community for decades, singing with the Virginia Opera, the Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus, and the St. Andrews Episcopal Church choir. During the 1977-78 season, she sang the part of Kate Pinkerton in â€œMadame Butterflyâ€, and Mary Fleming in the world premiere of â€œMary, Queen of Scotsâ€ by Thea Musgrave with the Virginia Opera. In 1981, she sang the part of Katchen in â€œWertherâ€ by Massenet. Pam studied for years with her voice coach Genevieve McGiffert, then went on to become a voice coach herself. She taught voice at Tidewater Community College from 2000 to 2013, sharing her incredible talent with many aspiring singers. In retirement, Pam continued her involvement with the arts by volunteering with the Cultural Alliance and the Virginia Opera Guild, in addition to continuing to sing with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus and the St. Andrews Episcopal Church choir. Besides music, Pam loved cats. She was a volunteer with the Virginia Beach SPCA Cat Adoption program, and later with Norfolk Animal Care Center Cat Adoption. She loved caring for, talking about and sharing photos of her two beloved cats, Oliver and Fritz. She was an avid ODU football fan, and especially loved watching the marching band at the beginning of games and during half-time.In 2010, Pam met Jim Graham. Jim and Pam made a life together, enjoying theater, the symphony, cruises, sports, restaurants, visiting and entertaining friends and family, and traveling extensively together in the U.S. and abroad. Jim lovingly supported Pam throughout her difficult treatments and her hospitalizations. Amazingly, Pam never let her illness slow her down, always kept a positive outlook, and she and Jim enjoyed life to the fullest until the last week of her life.Pam is survived by her brothers, Tom Scott (Stephanie) of Virginia Beach, and Jay Scott (Kathy) of Norfolk, her niece Brittany Scott of Savannah, GA, and many cousins and close friends, who will share memories of her for years to come. Her legacy lives on through her loved ones, as well as through the music community and the students whose lives she touched over decades.Visitation will be Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5:30 â€" 7:30 p.m. at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1004 Graydon Ave., Norfolk, VA 23507. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Norfolk Animal Care Center. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019