|
|
Pamela Yvonne Strickland Gray, 67, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth to the late John and Treva Strickland. She is predeceased by a son, Troy Foster Gray and a sister, Annette Bishop. She was a 1970 graduate of Wilson High School.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, William Foster Gray; a sister, Linda Rice and husband Ricky; a brother, Billy Strickland and wife Nancy. She was very close to her many brothers and sisters-in-laws, and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, July 10, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 8, 2019