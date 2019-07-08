The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
More Obituaries for Pamela Gray
Pamela Strickland Gray

Pamela Strickland Gray Obituary
Pamela Yvonne Strickland Gray, 67, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth to the late John and Treva Strickland. She is predeceased by a son, Troy Foster Gray and a sister, Annette Bishop. She was a 1970 graduate of Wilson High School.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, William Foster Gray; a sister, Linda Rice and husband Ricky; a brother, Billy Strickland and wife Nancy. She was very close to her many brothers and sisters-in-laws, and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, July 10, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 8, 2019
