Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Vernon Recreation Center
2701 Commonwealth Ave
Alexandria, VA
Pamela Sue Fitzgerald Obituary
Pamela Sue Fitzgerald (Pam) passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at her home in Alexandria, VA on September 7th, 2019 at the age of 51 years old.

Pam is survived by her father Bob Fitzgerald of Alexandria VA, her brother Robert Fitzgerald, his wife Elizabeth Fitzgerald, their daughter and Pam's niece Vivian Fitzgerald of Austin Texas as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family & friends. Pam's mother, Diane Fitzgerald, passed away in 2015.

Pam was born in Virginia Beach, VA on January 3rd, 1968. She graduated from Great Bridge High School in 1996 and from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1991. After living in Richmond and later Atlanta GA then Rockville MD, Pam settled into the community of Del Ray in Alexandria VA in 2008. Pam was the VP of marketing for a national association and in her spare time volunteered with a variety of community organizations and traveled the world.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, October 12th at 2:00pm at Mount Vernon Recreation Center, 2701 Commonwealth Ave Alexandria, VA 22305.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

Bellefonte Wizards: c/o Kelly Cares Foundation http://www.kelleycares.org

Carpenter's Shelter: https://carpentersshelter.org/give/

Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation: https://lostdogrescue.org/donate-now/in-recognition-in-memory-card/
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019
