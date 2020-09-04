Pansy Donsky Perlman passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born June 22, 1930 in Norfolk, Virginia to Jacob and Jennie Odessky Donsky. Pansy graduated from Maury High School in 1948 and completed her education in 1952 at RPI Richmond, now known as Virginia Commonwealth University, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Social Sciences and Education. She taught school at Patrick Henry Elementary.
She and her husband Jerome Perlman met early in life. They married in 1953 at Beth El Temple Norfolk with Rabbi Reich officiating. The young couple lived in Charlottesville while Jerome was in medical school at the University of Virginia. They were relocated to Hanau, Germany for
Dr. Perlman's tour of duty as a medical officer with the US Army. While living in Europe, they traveled to Austria, Italy, France and Switzerland.
Pansy grew up with a mother and father who were early and active supporters of the establishment of a Jewish homeland. A visit to Israel in 1993 was the fulfillment of a lifetime dream for her. Following her parents' example, she was involved in temple life and volunteered countless hours to numerous Jewish organizations. Pansy was a recognized and talented participant in her community. She was an entertainer and storyteller at heart. She served as President of B'nai B'rith Women, President of Ladies Auxiliary Beth Sholom Home of Eastern Virginia, and was an Honorary Cabinet Member of the Women's Division of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater. Together with her husband, she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding dedication and commitment to the mission of Beth Sholom Village.
Family, community and religious life defined her. She was a devoted wife and loving mother.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Dr. Jerome D. Perlman; her daughter, Susan Perlman Scholsohn; her son, Dr. Steven L. Perlman (Sharon); and four grandchildren who were her greatest joy, Todd Scholsohn of Norfolk, Amy Scholsohn of Playa Vista, CA, Lauren Perlman of Brooklyn, NY and Erica Perlman of Lakewood, CO.
She is also survived by a sister, Lolly Bernstein of Norfolk and sister-in-law, Saralee Warnick of Bellevue, WA as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins for whom she had great affection. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Harry Donsky of White Plains, NY.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to her many doctors, nurses, and caregivers for their dedication and compassion.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be conducted by Rabbi Rosalin Mandelberg and Cantor Jennifer Rueben at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 10am on Sunday, September 6th. A Facebook live-stream of the service can be accessed at hdoliver.com
Memorial donations may be made to Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care, Beth Sholom Village, Ohef Sholom Temple, or a charity of your choice
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Norfolk is handling arrangements.
