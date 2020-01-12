|
The Rev. Fr Pantaleon "Leo" Manalo passed away after a short illness at the Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital in Norfolk, VA on January 9, 2020, surrounded in his final 24 hours by friends.
Leo was born on July 27, 1936, the only child of Juan Manalo and Segundina Ocampo who both preceded him in death. He entered The Mother of Good Counsel Seminary in Apalit, Pampanga where he finished High School and the first year of college before moving to the San Carlos Seminary in Guadalupe, Rizal for his final 3 years of Philosophy and 4 years of Theology. He was ordained on December 21st, 1963 in Santa Cruz, Lubao, Pampanga. He served as a Priest in the Philippines from 1963 - 1971 then was sent on scholarship to the Gregorian University in Rome, Italy until 1972 when he moved to Yonkers, New York to become the Parochial Vicar at the Church of St. Dennis. He earned a Master's Degree in Social Work from Fordham University in New York in 1977 and worked in social work and as a Chaplain in New York in 1979. In 1979, Bishop Walter Sullivan offered him the Chaplaincy at Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia and DePaul Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia and the job of moderator of the Tidewater Council for Filipino Ministry. He was the founder of the San Lorenzo Spiritual Center on Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, a title and accomplishment of which he was most proud. The Hampton Roads Filipino-American faith community became the lucky recipient of his talents and compassion until his death.
He is predeceased by his parents and his dear friend, Bishop Walter Sullivan and his pet dogs: Fluffy, Halley, Comet, Kachina and Achilles. Left to mourn his passing are his dogs Joseph and Batman; his cousin: Angelina Uhlemann (Germany), nieces: Thelma Garcia Drost and children Mirjam & Rene (Germany), Puri David Barry and children Annalynn, Jon Patrick and Abigail (California), Blesilda Maglalang and daughter Fritzie Ocampo (Las Vegas), Puring Esguerra, Divina Ocampo, Celia Garcia, friends: Charles and Elizabeth Mancuso, his longtime caregivers: Sylvia & Rey Sanchez, Zeny Alonso, Resty Serrano, Sister Grace Malonzo and members of the Pampango Language Club (PLC), the Knights of Columbus San Lorenzo Council 12378 and the Ladies Auxiliary, the Quezonian of Hampton Roads Inc., the Devotees of Our Lady of PeÃ±afrancia, the Cebuano Speaking Association of Tidewater (CSAT), and members of other various groups and organizations in Hampton Roads.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel, at 3445 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4 to 9 p.m. and at the San Lorenzo Spiritual Center, 4556 Indian River Rd., Virginia Beach on Friday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020