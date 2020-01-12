The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
the Princess Anne Country Club
3800 Pacific Ave
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Parke Joyner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Parke Deans Joyner


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Parke Deans Joyner Obituary
Parke Deans Joyner, 79 passed away January 7, 2020 in Virginia Beach. He was born in 1940 in Richmond, Virginia to the late Lois Holmes and Crawley Finney Joyner, Jr. He graduated from St. Christopher's School and Hampden-Sydney College. After college he worked for J. Kennon Perrin Construction as assistant superintendent, then project manager, estimator and finally vice president. In 1971 he founded his own residential building company trading as Enterprise Construction, Inc. and later as Parke D. Joyner, Inc. He retired to Virginia Beach in 2000 where he enjoyed drawing plans for several local builders. He was particularly proud of the work he did for Franciscus Homes.

He was a member of the Deep Run Hunt Club and the Hermitage Country Club in Richmond and also a member of the Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Temple K. Joyner; three daughters, Meredith J. Drummond (Fitz) of Charleston, SC, Leslie H. Joyner (Thomas Barnett) of Berkeley, CA and Suzanne J. Burnett (Justin) of Midlothian, Va; five grandsons, Kenneth A. Martin, Davis P. Martin, Jackson M. Morrison, Gregory F. Drummond and Nathan C. Drummond, a brother Crawley F. Joyner, III, a nephew Corky Joyner of Richmond, Va and a niece Mary Rolfe DeShazor of Lexington, NC.

A celebration of his life will be held on January 18th at 1:00pm at the Princess Anne Country Club, 3800 Pacific Ave Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 4560 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, Va 23462 or to the SPCA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Parke's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -