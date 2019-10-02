The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Spring Branch Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Parran Wible
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Parran Adam Wible

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Parran Adam Wible Obituary
Parran Adam Wible, 70, passed away the morning of September 30, 2019.

He is the son of the late Alan Howard Wible and Rita Johnson Wible of Great Mills, MD. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna Farris Wible, daughters, Laurie Wible-Walker and Kristi Wible West (Jonathan West), and 4 grandchildren; Brett Parran Walker, Taylor Ann Walker, Madison Marie West, and Faith Baxter West.

The family will receive friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Home at 2002 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

His life will be celebrated on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at 1pm at Spring Branch Community Church. A graveside service will follow, along with a reception at Spring Branch Community Church.

For complete full obituary, see www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Parran's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now