Parran Adam Wible, 70, passed away the morning of September 30, 2019.
He is the son of the late Alan Howard Wible and Rita Johnson Wible of Great Mills, MD. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna Farris Wible, daughters, Laurie Wible-Walker and Kristi Wible West (Jonathan West), and 4 grandchildren; Brett Parran Walker, Taylor Ann Walker, Madison Marie West, and Faith Baxter West.
The family will receive friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Home at 2002 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
His life will be celebrated on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at 1pm at Spring Branch Community Church. A graveside service will follow, along with a reception at Spring Branch Community Church.
For complete full obituary, see www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019