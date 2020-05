Or Copy this URL to Share

Parris Arnez Folston, 38 of Chesapeake VA died unexpectedly on May 6, 2020 in Portsmouth VA. Viewing will be held on May 15th between the hours of 4pm-7pm. A life celebration is scheduled for 11am on May 16th at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services Chapel, 1248 George Washington Hwy Chesapeake VA.



