Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Parry Wyche Rowland Jr.

Parry Wyche Rowland Jr. Obituary
Parry Wyche Rowland, Jr. passed away on March 20, 2020 with the love of his family surrounding him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Valarie Rowland. Three daughters Shannon (David), Kimbery (Anthony) and Patricia (Brian), and two granddaughters Makenzie and Samantha.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .

Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at candfservices.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020
