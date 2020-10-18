Lieutenant Colonel Pasquale "Pat" W. DeMartino passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving children, on October 13, 2020 in his home in Virginia Beach at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 63 years, Laura "Teresa" DeMartino.Pat is survived by his sister, Mary Earle of Bel Air, MD; brother-in-law James Malachowski of Sarasota, FL; his nine children, Pasquale J. DeMartino and wife Marilee, Mary DeMartino, Catherine DeMartino, James DeMartino and wife Sheri, Louis DeMartino, RoseAnn Rogers and husband Lawson, John DeMartino and wife Heather, Jean DeMartino, and Peter DeMartino. He was also blessed with 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, whom he adored and cherished, and many nieces and nephews.Pat was born to Genaro and Lena DeMartino, Italian Immigrants, in Cumberland, Maryland. He attended St Mary's Catholic School and La Salle High School where he received a football scholarship to Saint Francis College in Loretto, Pennsylvania. For four years he shined as the schools quarterback of the football team, was voted "Mr Frankie 1953"( the highest student award given at the University for overall accomplishments) and earned a Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and English.He enlisted in the Marine Corps on March 3,1953, and attended Officer's Candidate School and the American University, earning a Masters Degree in Computer Systems and Management Information Systems. During his early years, he also taught school at Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, VA. It was a special time for both Pat and Teresa, they fondly spoke of it often.Pat is a veteran of The Korean War and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. During his 25 years of service, he was stationed in Hawaii, California, North Carolina, and Virginia. His military service awards include; Silver Star, Bronze Star, three Purple Hearts, Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medals, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. He was named in the 1968 volume of "Outstanding Young Men of America." Following his retirement from the Marine Corps in 1977, Pat worked as a Systems Analyst at The Mitre Corporation for 21 years.Pat's legacy lives on through his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, which were always his pride and joy. He loved spending time at the beach surrounded by family, camping, crabbing, clamming, and fishing. Card games were a family favorite, although he often broke the rules against "talking across the table" while playing Canasta, which Teresa was always quick to point out. During the holidays, you could find him in the kitchen making spaghetti sauce with clams and calamari, and his famous pizzelles, an annual tradition. He knew every episode of Gunsmoke and Bonanza by heart. Pat led an extraordinary life devoted to his Catholic faith, his family, and his country. Pat took his love for God and his Catholic religion seriously. During all his years, he dutifully served every parish he was a member of and made many lasting friendships from the clergy to the parishioners. His kindness and faith attracted many people to him. And not just because of his spectacular smile and handsome looks. His integrity and sincerity generated a force that everyone was drawn to. Anyone who had the pleasure to meet Pat, were awed by his contagious smile and drawn to his gentle spirit.Pat was an icon to each and every one of his children, grandchildren and even the littlest great grandchildren. We will all miss him terribly and we will honor him by attempting to mirror his untarnished reputation.The family will receive friends on Monday October 19 from 6-8:30pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday October 20 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Virginia, at 10:00am. The family will have a private graveside service at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to The American Parkinson Association, Hampton Roads Va. Chapter, and The Disabled Veteran's Association Virginia Beach #20.