Patricia A. "Patty" Backus
1952 - 2020
Patricia A. Backus, 68, passed away August 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 19, 1952 in Endicott, NY to Raymond and Grace Fullerton. Patty was a graduate of Old Dominion University and retired from Virginia Beach City Public Schools. Patty's family was her everything and she had a love for the beach and Hallmark movies.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Warren "Butch" Backus; daughter, Robin Keller (Eric); son, Brian Backus (Crystal Klemmer); five granddaughters, Kayla, Kristin, Kourtney, Summer, and Kenzlee; two brothers, Raymond Fullerton, II (Cass) and George Fullerton (Mary); in-laws, Joyce and Richard McClimon; former daughter-in-law, Tory Backus; and a host of nieces, nephews, coworkers, and friends, including her long-time friend and neighbor, Jane Moleski.

The Backus family will hold a private memorial service in honor of Patty at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 30, 2020.
August 27, 2020
Growing up, Patty was like my 2nd mom. If Robin wasn’t at my house, I was at hers. Patty & Butch ALWAYS welcomed me into their home, fed me and put up with mine & Robin’s crazy antics.

I can attest to the fact that Patty was a devout and doting mother who wholeheartedly involved herself in every aspect of her children’s lives’. I know Patty is surrounding her family in spirit now, reassuring them she’s at peace now and that she loves them immensely.

Patty, you will be terribly missed but you’ve left behind a legacy... a legacy of unconditional love and friendship.

Rest In Heaven Patty.
Jessie Cameron
Friend
