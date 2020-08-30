Growing up, Patty was like my 2nd mom. If Robin wasn’t at my house, I was at hers. Patty & Butch ALWAYS welcomed me into their home, fed me and put up with mine & Robin’s crazy antics.



I can attest to the fact that Patty was a devout and doting mother who wholeheartedly involved herself in every aspect of her children’s lives’. I know Patty is surrounding her family in spirit now, reassuring them she’s at peace now and that she loves them immensely.



Patty, you will be terribly missed but you’ve left behind a legacy... a legacy of unconditional love and friendship.



Rest In Heaven Patty.

Jessie Cameron

Friend