Patricia Gregory, 81, of Portsmouth VA died August 6, 2020 at Sentara Obici Hospital. She was born on January 17, 1939 in Norfolk VA. Patricia is survived by her son: William Buck and family and daughter: Jadea Groux and family. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor, her laugh, and her concern for others. Donations in her name can be sent to barcdogs.org