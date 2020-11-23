1/
Patricia A. Harrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Harrell, 74, of Portsmouth, VA, the widow of Robert "Reid" Harrell, passed away into the arms of the Lord on November 21, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, James "Courtney" and Mable Bell and her eldest brother, James C. Bell, Jr.

She is survived by her loving siblings, Thomas and JoAnne Bell of Chesapeake, VA, Leon Bell of Portsmouth, VA, and Cheryl Bell of Portsmouth, VA; and her nine nieces and nephews.

Patricia was a faithful member and choir director of the Biltmore Baptist Church. She loved playing the piano, creating scrapbooks of family photographs, craft making and collectibles. She had many pets over the years and always enjoyed the company of her furry companions. She cherished time with her family and enjoyed laughing with them over a good meal or a competitive game of Uno. Her family and friends will miss her fun loving spirit.

A private graveside service will held at Olive Branch Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snellings Funeral Homes Churchland Chapel
5815 High St W
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-9101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved