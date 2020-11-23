Patricia A. Harrell, 74, of Portsmouth, VA, the widow of Robert "Reid" Harrell, passed away into the arms of the Lord on November 21, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, James "Courtney" and Mable Bell and her eldest brother, James C. Bell, Jr.
She is survived by her loving siblings, Thomas and JoAnne Bell of Chesapeake, VA, Leon Bell of Portsmouth, VA, and Cheryl Bell of Portsmouth, VA; and her nine nieces and nephews.
Patricia was a faithful member and choir director of the Biltmore Baptist Church. She loved playing the piano, creating scrapbooks of family photographs, craft making and collectibles. She had many pets over the years and always enjoyed the company of her furry companions. She cherished time with her family and enjoyed laughing with them over a good meal or a competitive game of Uno. Her family and friends will miss her fun loving spirit.
A private graveside service will held at Olive Branch Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
