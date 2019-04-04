|
|
Patricia â€œPatâ€ Hughes, passed away on March 22, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister. Left to cherish her memories are her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, her wife Susan Altenhein, and her son Japhy Altenhein. She will also be missed by her coworkers at Georgetown University, and many friends. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4th at 2PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home on 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019