Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Patricia A. Phillips


1940 - 2020
Patricia A. Phillips Obituary
CHESAPEAKE - Patricia Anne Phillips, 79, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in her home. She was born on October 27, 1940 in Norfolk; and was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lucille Myers and a sister, Dianna Pennington.

She is survived by her husband, John D. Phillips; three daughters, Marsha Crosby and husband Melvin, Kathy Tatem and husband Bryant and Cindy Leary and husband Buddy; two sons, Donald Basham, Jr. and Rory Basham; a sister, Phyllis Bankston; three grandchildren, Christine Penman and husband Darrin, Daryl Johnson and Benjamin Leary; nine great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Due to present constraints, there will be no formal visitations and receiving of friends by the family. For those that wish to view and pay their respects may do so from 10 AM - 4 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Funeral services and burial will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 20, 2020
