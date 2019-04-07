Patricia Adelia (Pat) Johnson, 86 years young, passed peacefully in her home from a lingering illness on April 2, 2019; three years to the day of her husbandâ€™s passing. Born in Norfolk to parents Frank and Myrtle McManus, Pat was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Wayne K (Billy) Johnson Sr. and her, sister Marilyn Tolson. Survivors include her brother, Frank McManus; sister, Joan Becker; son, Wayne K. (Billy) Johnson Jr. (Susan), daughter, Patricia J. (Patty) Albertson (Gary), and son, Brett T. Johnson (Helena); grandchildren, Ryan Albertson, Ashley Perez, and Tristan Johnson; as well as her great grandchildren and nephews.Pat loved everyone and everyone loved her. Her favorite things were Sunday morning breakfasts with her family, making crafts and floral arrangements, dancing at Happy Hour every Friday at Lighthouse Pointe and frying up the best soft shell crabs ever! Pat was a homemaker but worked several part-time jobs selling Avon, teaching ceramics and floral arrangement with Chesapeake Parks and Recreation. She also worked at Benefit Specialists Inc. and at Lasting Impressions Florist as a floral designer. Her last creation was a wreath she made for her physical therapist at Lighthouse Pointe. She was very proud of it. Pat and her glue gun were inseparable â€™til the end!Services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Cedar Road Chapel, 2101 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake. The family will receive friends at the church, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers, a donation in her name to , or to Lighthouse Evangelistic Ministry, 400-B Oak Lakes Way, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Family and friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary