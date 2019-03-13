The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Patricia Ann Copeland

Patricia Ann Copeland Obituary
Patricia Ann Copeland, 73, passed away peacefully March 6, 2019. She was born in Bear Grass, NC to the late William S. And M. Magdeline Harrison Peele, II. She was a local teacher for over 30 years and member of Colonial Baptist Church. She loved traveling, gardening, and most of all, being a grandma.Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 51 years, William Lindsey Copeland; children, William â€œLinâ€ Copeland, Jr., and Kelli Ann Hobbs and her husband Stan; grandchildren, Liam Copeland, Tristan Hobbs, Kolby Hobbs, and Ashton Hobbs; sisters, Judy Gardner, and Cathy Robertson and her husband Mike; brother, Billy Peele and his wife Cindy; sisters-in-law, Linda Miller, and Virginia Copeland; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. The family will be receiving friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1pm with a funeral service beginning promptly at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, VA. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view a live webcasting of the ceremony and to offer a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019
