Patricia Ann Copeland, 73, passed away peacefully March 6, 2019. She was born in Bear Grass, NC to the late William S. And M. Magdeline Harrison Peele, II. She was a local teacher for over 30 years and member of Colonial Baptist Church. She loved traveling, gardening, and most of all, being a grandma.Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 51 years, William Lindsey Copeland; children, William â€œLinâ€ Copeland, Jr., and Kelli Ann Hobbs and her husband Stan; grandchildren, Liam Copeland, Tristan Hobbs, Kolby Hobbs, and Ashton Hobbs; sisters, Judy Gardner, and Cathy Robertson and her husband Mike; brother, Billy Peele and his wife Cindy; sisters-in-law, Linda Miller, and Virginia Copeland; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. The family will be receiving friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1pm with a funeral service beginning promptly at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, VA. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view a live webcasting of the ceremony and to offer a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019