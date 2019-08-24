The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
View Map
Patricia Ann Haxton Erb

Patricia Ann Haxton Erb Obituary
Patricia Ann Haxton Erb, 82, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was a retired supervisor at the Norfolk Naval Base in their Safety Division. Born in Peoria, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Frederick E. Haxton and Ilene Thomas Haxton. She was preceded in death by her third husband, Charles Gilbert Erb, her son, Stephen Michael Feneis, and second husband, William Perry Kiser.

Mrs. Erb was a graduate of the University of Maryland, 1981. An avid tennis player until her first battle with cancer, she loved to socialize, and belonged to many groups, including SOLO of Tidewater.

She is survived by her daughter, Michele Feneis Kraft and her husband, Craig Howard Fabian of Baltimore, MD; a son, Gregory Mathew Feneis of California; a brother, Thomas Jones Haxton and his wife, Herta of Virginia Beach; and two nieces, Karen Haxton Campbell and Sonia Haxton Tressler.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27th in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1501 Colonial Ave. The family will receive friends at a visitation one hour (10-11a.m.) prior to the service. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 24, 2019
