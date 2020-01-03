|
Patricia (Patty) Holmes, 74, went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019. She was born in Australia to the late Frank and Ellen Lanning (Virginia Beach, VA). She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Holmes and sister Maureen Lanning. Patty is survived by her daughters, Diana Manipis (Rob), Maureen Sawyer (Paul Jr.) and Rosie Donnelly (Bruce); brothers, Johnny and Billy (Betsy) Lanning and sister Teri Lanning; her beloved grandchildren, Jacqui Holmes-Joyner, Susan Ledbetter (David), Ashley Brown, Kimberly Brown, Blake Sawyer and Nikko Manipis. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oak Grove Baptist Church at 691 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23457, with a reception following the service. Memorial donations may be made to: PAN Foundation at www.panfoundation.org.
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 3, 2020