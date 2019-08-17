|
|
Patricia Ann Morris Kersey left this earth on August 13, 2019 to join her husband, Thomas Elroy Kersey. Pat was the daughter of the late Dalton Parker Morris and Ann Vellon Morris. Pat and Elroy were happily married for 62 years before Elroyâ€™s death in 2015. Pat met Elroy while she was a senior in Newport News High School. Residing in Newport News for most of her life, Pat made a loving home for her family. She welcomed family and friends to her home and at her table. She was well known for her wonderful southern dishes and baking. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Pat was a long-time member of 2nd Presbyterian Church. In addition to her husband and parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Francis Michael Morris and sister, Loretta Morris Langston. Pat is survived by her daughter, Paige Kersey Rigney (Chuck) of Hampton, her son John Thomas â€œTomâ€ Kersey (Barbara) of Virginia Beach, her grandsons, Parker Bryant Wyatt (Ashley) and John David Kersey, and great-grandchildren, Dalton Bryant Allen Wyatt, Leilani Ashley Teel, Kaili Michelle Teel, and Zane Eugene Teel. There will be a time of visitation Monday, August 19 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM at the Denbigh Chapel of Altmeyer Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM at Peninsula Memorial Park. Altmeyer Funeral Home, Denbigh is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 17, 2019