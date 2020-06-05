Patricia Ann Newsome
On Saturday May 30, 2020, our dear Patricia was called home to her heavenly reward with Jesus from her home in Norfolk. "Sister Patty," as she was affectionately called, possessed an endearing love for God. Her selfless ministry touched a countless number of youth, co-workers, and neighbors as well as friends and family. Patricia worked for the City of Norfolk Health Department for a number of years as an Executive Administrative Assistant and received Support Person of the Year Award. She retired from PRA after working there for 7 years in 2019. Viewing: Friday June 5th 2 to 6pm at Metropolitan Granby Street (Mask required) Homegoing Service: Saturday June 6 at 11 am New Hope Church of God in Christ 3232 Brest Ave. Norfolk, Va 23505 Interment: Rosewood Memorial Park 631 N. Witchduck Rd. Virginia Beach, Va Officiant: Pastor Faulks New Horizon Outreach Ministries of Norfolk Va. Celebrant: Pastor Richard Newsome, Jr. of Connect Church Virginia Beach, Va.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Granby Street
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
New Hope Church of God in Christ
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
