The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Patricia Ann Pilkington Obituary
Patricia Ann Pilkington, 63, passed away April 18, 2019. Patricia was born in Newfoundland, Canada to the late William Clair and Marie Yetman Wonders. She was also preceded by her companion of 20 years, Glen Jones, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Albert Gill.Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Marie E. Edwards and her husband Ronnie; son, David Pilkington and his wife Shannon; sisters, Gail Clough and her husband Doug, Judy Gill, and Cindy Webb and her husband Elliott; brother, Robert Wonders and his wife Pam; grandchildren, Victoria Casper, Skyler Pilkington, and Evan Edwards; and many extended family, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. A service to celebrate her life will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019
