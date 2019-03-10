The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-1316
Patricia Ann Renfrew, 78, passed away March 6, 2019 after fighting a long, hard battle with cancer. She was born in Syracuse, NY on January 20, 1941 to the late Ivan and Beatrice Vincent. Patricia grew up in Phoenix, NY, where she graduated from Phoenix High School. When her husband accepted a position with General Electric Corporation in June of 1972, they and their three children moved to Chesapeake, VA. She had an incredible career where she served as Plant Manager for London Fog Industries, Inc., Maryland and Operations Manager at GK Elite Sportswear, Pennsylvania. In 2003 she retired from Alpak Container Corporation in Chesapeake, where she held the position of Plant Manager.Patricia was completely devoted to her family and always put their needs above her own. Her favorite pastimes were listening to music and visiting the beach, where she liked to hear the sound of the waves and feel the ocean breeze. In addition to her parents, Patricia is predeceased by her sister, Janet Truax and husband Gary. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert Renfrew, Sr.; her daughter Deborah Moore and husband David; her sons Robert Renfrew, Jr. and wife Katherine and Michael Renfrew and wife Cynthia; grandchildren, Jason Moore and wife Sarah, Gabrielle Renfrew and husband Justin Colonna, Justin Moore, Danielle Renfrew, Christopher Renfrew, Daniel Renfrew and Lindsey Byers; her sister Nancy Crombach and husband James of Phoenix, NY; and brother Michael Vincent and wife Zofia of Cocoa Beach, FL. The family will welcome friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Ln., Suffolk. A funeral service will be held at the same location 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, immediately followed by interment at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at . Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019
