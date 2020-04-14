|
Patricia "Pat" Ann Rice Thompson, 83, passed away on April 2, 2020 with her devoted son, Wayne, by her side. Born in Portsmouth, VA on September 18, 1936, Pat was a longtime resident of Virginia Beach where she spent her childhood on the beach with her siblings. She graduated from Virginia Beach High School and earned a bachelor's degree in education from Texas A&I University. She was a passionate and dedicated teacher who spent years of service at Virginia Beach High School and Country Day Private School. Following her teaching career, Pat lived in and managed the Mayflower Towers in Virginia Beach. She was also owner/operator of the convenience store within the Towers. After 25 years of dedicated service to the Mayflower, she retired in 2009 to Scotland Neck NC to live with her son, Wayne.
Pat was preceded in death by her mother and step-father Irma and Phillip Klompus, her father Cecil M Rice, her sisters Bunny Garrison, Dolly Agee, and Peggy Rice and brothers Jack and Bob Rice. She is survived by her beloved son and best friend, Wayne Thompson.
There is no service scheduled, but online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting letchworthsykesfs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2020